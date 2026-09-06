India seeks UN map update for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh
India
India has called on the United Nations to update its proposed world map so that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are shown as part of India's official territory.
This came two days after India voted in favor of a U.N. resolution aimed at making global maps more accurate and fair for all regions, especially Africa.
India's foreign ministry rejects map misrepresentation
India's Foreign Ministry made it clear: any "inaccurate or misleading depiction" of its territories just isn't acceptable.
The U.N. resolution itself doesn't pick sides on specific borders but pushes for equal area representation worldwide.
Most countries backed the move (164 voted yes), while the US voted against it and a few others, like Estonia and Ukraine, chose to sit out.