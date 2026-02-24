India sees 59% less winter rain than normal
India
India saw 59% less winter rain than normal from January to late February 2026, according to the IMD.
The biggest shortfalls hit East and North-East India (-92%) and Central India (-81%), with North-West and the South also seeing big dips.
This unusual dry spell is linked to shifting weather patterns, leaving fields thirsty, water reserves low, and raising forest fire risks—especially in places like Sikkim.
Farmers face challenges, cities may struggle with water supply
Less rain means trouble for farmers, shrinking water supplies in cities (like a major cut in Odisha), and even less snow for parts of the North Western Himalaya—which could affect river flows in the upper Ganga basin that millions rely on.
The IMD expects only light showers ahead, so these dry conditions might stick around into spring.