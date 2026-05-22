India sees 97 of world's 100 hottest cities now
India is facing an intense heat wave, with 97 of the world's 100 hottest cities right now.
Temperatures soared to 48 Celsius in Balangir (Odisha) on May 22, and Sasaram (Bihar) and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) reached 47 Celsius.
Humidity is super low, making things even tougher.
Nepal made the list too, but only three cities, Dhangadhi, Nepalgunj, and Lumbini Sanskritik, hit between 45 Celsius and 46 Celsius.
Hospitals strained, Gujarat water shortages
The heat isn't just uncomfortable: it's causing real problems.
Andhra Pradesh saw over 300 suspected heatstroke cases since March, with nearly a third reported since the beginning of May.
Hospitals are dealing with more dehydration and heat-related illnesses than usual.
Plus, parts of Gujarat are running low on water as the crisis deepens.
The India Meteorological Department said these extreme conditions could stick around in Delhi and large parts of northern India until May 27.