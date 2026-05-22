India sees 97 of world's 100 hottest cities now

Hospitals strained, Gujarat water shortages

The heat isn't just uncomfortable: it's causing real problems.

Andhra Pradesh saw over 300 suspected heatstroke cases since March, with nearly a third reported since the beginning of May.

Hospitals are dealing with more dehydration and heat-related illnesses than usual.

Plus, parts of Gujarat are running low on water as the crisis deepens.

The India Meteorological Department said these extreme conditions could stick around in Delhi and large parts of northern India until May 27.