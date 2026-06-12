India sends 20,000 measles doses to Maldives amid rising cases
India just sent 20,000 measles vaccine doses and approximately 3 tons of medical supplies to the Maldives, stepping in to help as measles cases rise there.
This move is part of India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, showing its focus on supporting regional health and looking out for its neighbors.
Maldives thanks India, health cooperation talks
The Maldives government publicly thanked India for what it called "timely assistance."
At an official handover ceremony, Health Minister Geela Ali attended the event as the supplies were handed over.
On social media, the Ministry of Health described India as a reliable partner in public health.
Indian High Commissioner G Balasubramanian met State Pharma Managing Director Shah Mahir to discuss areas of mutual interest toward further strengthening bilateral health cooperation.