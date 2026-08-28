India sends 3rd relief flight to Nepal after flash floods
India just sent its third relief flight to Nepal, where flash floods have caused serious damage along the border with Tibet.
This latest shipment brought 10 metric tons of essentials: think portable generators, food packets, water purification tablets, and dignity kits.
Plus, an 11-member team of doctors and paramedics, along with a recce team for tunnel rescue operations, flew in to support rescue efforts.
Earlier shipments, Narendra Modi pledges support
This delivery follows two earlier shipments this week: 10 metric tons on Wednesday and another 37.5 metric tons on Thursday.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised full support to Balendra Shah as the country faces devastating floods that have claimed at least 547 lives.
India says more aid is on the way, showing how both countries step up for each other when it matters most.