India sends 4.5 tons medical supplies to Kenya against Ebola

India just sent 4.5 tons of medical supplies to Kenya to help the country gear up against Ebola and other infectious diseases.

The first batch, packed with PPE kits, thermometers, and sample transport materials, was handed over at Nairobi airport by India's High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika.

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Health Aden Duale accepted the shipment, and a second batch is expected soon.