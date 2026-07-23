India sends 4.5 tons medical supplies to Kenya against Ebola
India just sent 4.5 tons of medical supplies to Kenya to help the country gear up against Ebola and other infectious diseases.
The first batch, packed with PPE kits, thermometers, and sample transport materials, was handed over at Nairobi airport by India's High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika.
Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Health Aden Duale accepted the shipment, and a second batch is expected soon.
India strengthens Kenya health partnership
This move builds on a solid India-Kenya healthcare partnership.
Earlier in 2026, India sent over 45 tons of supplies for Ebola preparedness to the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) (late May-early June 2026) and provided 1.12 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kenya through its Vaccine Maitri initiative.
Plus, India helps meet more than half of Kenya's pharmaceutical needs and has supplied advanced medical equipment like the Bhabhatron radiotherapy machine.