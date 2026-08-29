India sends 62 metric tons of emergency supplies to Nepal
After devastating flash floods hit Nepal on August 26, India quickly sent 62 metric tons of emergency supplies, including food, shelters, medicines, and solar lamps.
The disaster is believed to have been triggered by a glacial avalanche near the Nepal-China border, has left at least 579 dead in Nepal and seven in Tibet; more than 1,900 missing; about 320 Indians are still unaccounted for.
Nepal says it can mobilize $229 million
Prime Minister Modi reached out to Nepal's prime minister, Balendra Shah, right away, offering heartfelt condolences and full support.
India was the first country to send aid, with three airlifts. Other countries such as China, the U.A.E. the UK and Australia have pledged help, too.
Nepal has said it can mobilize up to $229 million for disaster relief and the World Bank has indicated it could provide up to ₹25 billion ($163.55 million) in emergency assistance, showing how coordinated action is making a real difference on the ground.