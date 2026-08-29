India sends 62 metric tons of emergency supplies to Nepal

Prime Minister Modi reached out to Nepal's prime minister, Balendra Shah, right away, offering heartfelt condolences and full support.

India was the first country to send aid, with three airlifts. Other countries such as China, the U.A.E. the UK and Australia have pledged help, too.

Nepal has said it can mobilize up to $229 million for disaster relief and the World Bank has indicated it could provide up to ₹25 billion ($163.55 million) in emergency assistance, showing how coordinated action is making a real difference on the ground.