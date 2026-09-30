India sends Alok Amitabh Dimri to Islamabad for SCO agenda
India just sent senior diplomat Alok Amitabh Dimri to Islamabad for a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting happening September 28-30, 2026.
This is the first time such a high-ranking Indian official has visited Pakistan since last year's military standoff.
But don't expect any big breakthroughs: Dimri's visit is strictly about the SCO agenda, with no plans for one-on-one talks with Pakistani officials.
Preparing for Pakistan's 2026-27 SCO chairmanship
Even though India and Pakistan haven't exactly been on friendly terms lately, both countries have kept up engagement through the SCO since 2017.
The main focus this time is on preparing for Pakistan's 2026-27 chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State.
India is sticking to its stance: no dialogue unless there's real progress on stopping terrorism.
India's level of representation will be decided closer to the summit in 2027.