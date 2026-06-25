India sends ₹250cr under economic stimulus program, total now ₹1,250cr
India just sent ₹250 crore to Bhutan as part of its Economic Stimulus Program, bringing the total support so far to ₹1,250 crore.
This funding is part of a bigger promise, ₹1,500 crore, to help boost Bhutan's recovery and growth after recent challenges.
The check was handed over by India's Ambassador Sandeep Arya in Thimphu on Thursday.
India's ₹10,000cr Bhutan package includes ESP
This ESP is actually a slice of India's larger development package for Bhutan, ₹10,000 crore from 2024 to 2029, which will cover over 30% of Bhutan's capital spending in 2026-27.
It's designed to help Bhutan bounce back post-pandemic, especially in areas like agriculture, small businesses, startups, tourism, and youth programs.
Bhutan's Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel thanked India for its steady support.
Plus, Ambassador Arya also gave another ₹46.4 crore for three education and digital projects in Bhutan the same day.