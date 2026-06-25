India sends ₹250cr under economic stimulus program, total now ₹1,250cr

India's ₹10,000cr Bhutan package includes ESP

This ESP is actually a slice of India's larger development package for Bhutan, ₹10,000 crore from 2024 to 2029, which will cover over 30% of Bhutan's capital spending in 2026-27.

It's designed to help Bhutan bounce back post-pandemic, especially in areas like agriculture, small businesses, startups, tourism, and youth programs.

Bhutan's Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel thanked India for its steady support.

Plus, Ambassador Arya also gave another ₹46.4 crore for three education and digital projects in Bhutan the same day.