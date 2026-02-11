India set to buy 114 Rafale jets in ₹3.25 lakh crore deal

Deal to boost IAF's strength, create jobs

This move helps the Indian Air Force fill its squadron gap at a time when security concerns with China and Pakistan are real.

Delivery timeline not specified in the source article, making India the biggest Rafale operator outside France—176 jets in total if you count recent Navy buys too.

Plus, building most of these jets in Nagpur means more aerospace jobs and a big boost for Make in India.

It's also set to deepen ties between India and France right when global partnerships matter most.