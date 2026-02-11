India set to buy 114 Rafale jets in ₹3.25 lakh crore deal
India is about to green-light a huge ₹3.25 lakh crore deal for 114 Rafale F4 fighter jets, just ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit.
Out of these, 18 jets will come directly from France, while the rest will be built in India with up to 60% local parts.
The plan also includes upgrades for India's existing Rafales, giving them better tech and connectivity.
Deal to boost IAF's strength, create jobs
This move helps the Indian Air Force fill its squadron gap at a time when security concerns with China and Pakistan are real.
Delivery timeline not specified in the source article, making India the biggest Rafale operator outside France—176 jets in total if you count recent Navy buys too.
Plus, building most of these jets in Nagpur means more aerospace jobs and a big boost for Make in India.
It's also set to deepen ties between India and France right when global partnerships matter most.