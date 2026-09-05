India set to buy 5 more S-400 systems from Russia
India is set to buy five more S-400 Triumf air-defense systems from Russia, after the system proved its worth last year by targeting a Pakistan early airborne warning aircraft at a distance of 314km and Pakistani kamikaze drones targeting the S-400 systems during Operation Sindoor.
The S-400 also helped keep Pakistani fighter jets out of Indian airspace, boosting its reputation as a solid shield for the country.
Russia sends BOQ proposal for S-400
Russia has sent a BOQ proposal so cost negotiations can begin.
The Cabinet Committee on Security will decide after costs are finalized and finance ministry approval is obtained.
The fifth S-400 system will be deployed in India's eastern sector facing China.
Meanwhile, India expects to get its last unit from an earlier $5.43 billion deal by November 2026.
President Putin is also visiting Delhi soon, which could mean even closer defense ties ahead.