India set to introduce law targeting 'digital arrest' scams 3,000cr
India is gearing up to bring in a new law to fight back against "digital arrest" scams, which have tricked people, often older folks, out of an eye-watering ₹3,000 crore.
These scams usually involve fraudsters pretending to be officials from agencies like the CBI or Customs, keeping victims on long video calls and pressuring them to transfer money.
CJI Surya Kant urges asset freezing
Chief Justice Surya Kant pointed out that current laws just aren't enough for today's tech-driven crimes and called for stronger tools like asset-freezing powers.
With cybercrime cases up 206% and losses topping ₹22,845.73 crore in 2024, the government says it's committed to cracking down: rolling out stricter telecom rules and getting agencies like the RBI and CBI working together to stop these digital cons.