India sets 256 GW demand record with solar near 22%
India
India just broke its all-time power demand record, hitting 256 GW on Saturday as the heat soared.
Solar energy really stepped up, covering nearly 22% of that demand and delivering about 57 GW right at the peak hour.
It's a clear sign that solar is becoming a major player in keeping the country powered.
India's solar peaked at 81 GW
Earlier that day, solar output peaked even higher at 81 GW around noon, helping meet a total generation of 242 GW.
With coal still handling the base load, renewables like solar and wind are getting more important every year.
Prime Minister Modi has called for more clean energy, and officials say innovations like battery storage will be key to handling future spikes in demand.