India sets 373.93 million tons food grain crop-year target

Government flags 240 vulnerable rain-fed districts

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says this target is almost at the same level as the previous year's target and is not a knee-jerk reaction to monsoon forecasts or El Nino fears.

Still, the government is keeping an eye on weather risks: it has flagged 240 rain-fed districts as vulnerable (157 of which often struggle during El Nino years).

To help farmers out, it is prepping early, arranging seeds, suggesting crop alternatives, expanding irrigation, and sharing district-specific advice to handle dry spells.