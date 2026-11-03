India sets ₹3L/cr defense production, ₹50,000 crore exports by 2029
India just set a massive new target: ₹3 lakh crore in defense production by 2029, plus ₹50,000 crore in exports.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh shared the news at a key meeting in Jaisalmer, saying the plan is all about boosting homegrown tech and making India more self-reliant when it comes to security.
Rajnath Singh cites ₹1.78L/cr defense production
The meeting zeroed in on upgrading military gear and pushing for more made-in-India solutions.
Singh pointed out that defense production has already jumped from ₹46,429 crore in 2014-15 to a record ₹1.78 lakh crore in 2025-26.
The government is backing this growth with a bigger budget, ₹7.85 lakh crore for 2026-27, and rolling out next-generation platforms, new army units like Asani and Bhairav, and more focus on tech and teamwork across all forces.