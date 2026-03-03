India sets up 2 more CAA committees in Bengal
India has set up two more committees in West Bengal to fast-track Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) applications, bringing the total to four.
These panels, led by senior census officials, will review requests from six minority groups—Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis—who came from Pakistan, Afghanistan, or Bangladesh before 2015.
BJP's push for electoral gains ahead of elections
With a surge in CAA applications—especially from West Bengal's large Hindu immigrant population—the government hopes these extra panels will help clear the backlog faster.
The move is also politically charged: the BJP is keen on gaining support from communities like the Matuas ahead of elections.
Meanwhile, the state's ruling Trinamool Congress remains firmly against implementing CAA.