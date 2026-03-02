India sets up emergency helplines for citizens in Middle East

MEA issues advisory for Indians in Iran, Israel

The MEA has shared emergency numbers for each country—like +972-54-7520711 for Israel and several lines for Iran—so Indians can get quick help if needed.

They're also urging everyone to register on the MADAD portal, avoid non-essential travel, keep documents handy, and follow local safety advice.

Downloading the MEA e-Sanjeevani app is recommended for extra support.