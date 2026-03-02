India sets up emergency helplines for citizens in Middle East
After recent US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, India's government has set up round-the-clock helplines for nearly 10 million Indians living across 11 Middle Eastern countries.
The move aims to help anyone facing medical or security issues as tensions rise in the region.
MEA issues advisory for Indians in Iran, Israel
The MEA has shared emergency numbers for each country—like +972-54-7520711 for Israel and several lines for Iran—so Indians can get quick help if needed.
They're also urging everyone to register on the MADAD portal, avoid non-essential travel, keep documents handy, and follow local safety advice.
Downloading the MEA e-Sanjeevani app is recommended for extra support.
Tourists, students, workers in Iran and Israel
About 8,000 Indians live in Iran and 18,000 in Israel, many working or studying.
More than 4,000 Indians were scheduled to travel to Iran's Mashhad and Qom in March—tour operators have been told to keep manifests ready for rapid refunds.