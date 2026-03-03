India sets up special group to monitor Iran crisis impact
India
With tensions rising in West Asia after US-Israel strikes on Iran, India has created a special group of top officials to monitor how this impacts trade.
Announced by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, the group will meet every day to track developments and help Indian exporters deal with sudden disruptions.
Group will help exporters deal with sudden disruptions
This matters because the fighting is causing real problems—think stranded ships, possible delays to consignments including pharmaceuticals, and potential changes in shipping costs.
The group's job is to keep vital imports like oil flowing, sort out issues for businesses, and even set up helplines for quick fixes.
It's all about making sure global drama doesn't disrupt fuel supplies or everyday essentials back home.