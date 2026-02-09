India, Seychelles sign $175M special economic package, other MoUs 

India and Seychelles have signed a $175 million Special Economic Package to support projects in social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defense, and maritime security. The agreement was signed during a joint meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie. "This package will support various projects in sectors such as social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defense, and maritime security. These initiatives will create employment and skill development opportunities for the people of Seychelles," PM Modi said.

Training agreements India to train Seychelles civil servants During the meeting, PM Modi revealed that one of the signed MoUs is for training Seychelles civil servants in India. He said these initiatives would create employment and skill development opportunities for Seychellois youth. Both countries also agreed to explore new avenues of economic cooperation, including increasing trade in local currencies and collaborating on fintech and digital solutions.

Diplomatic invitation Herminie invites PM Modi for Seychelles's 50th independence day celebration Addressing the joint press conference, President Herminie said in June, Seychelles and India will commemorate the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations, coinciding with Seychelles' 50th anniversary of independence, to which Modi has been invited as a guest of honor. "We have shared our...vision on cooperation over the next 5 years...As Indian Ocean states, maritime security and regional stability remain central to our relationship...Tourism remains a cornerstone of...Seychelles economy, and India represents a growing market supported by improving air connectivity."

Advertisement