India shifting import-reliant plants to local coal amid renewables India Jun 24, 2026

India is switching things up by using more homegrown coal at power plants that used to rely on imports.

Now, about 5.7 GW of the 18.7 GW capacity at these sites runs on local coal, and trials are underway to expand that to over half.

This move is helped by better renewable energy output and upgrades that let plants handle higher-ash Indian coal.