India should aim for 100% ethanol blending: Nitin Gadkari

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has advocated for 100% ethanol blending in India. Addressing the Indian Federation of Green Energy's Green Transport Conclave, he said that the ongoing energy crisis due to the West Asia conflict necessitates self-reliance in energy. "In the near future, India should aspire to achieve 100% ethanol blending," he said.

Import dependence Need to work on alternative fuel, biofuel Gadkari emphasized India's heavy reliance on imports for oil, which accounts for 87% of its requirements. He said the country imports fossil fuels worth ₹22 lakh crore, contributing to pollution. "We import fossil fuels worth ₹22 lakh crore, which is also causing pollution... so we need to work on increasing production of alternative fuel and bio-fuel," he said. In 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched petrol blended with 20% ethanol (E20).

Hydrogen economy Green hydrogen as future fuel Gadkari also spoke about the potential of green hydrogen as a future fuel. He stressed making hydrogen fuel stations financially viable by reducing operational costs. "Transport of hydrogen fuel is a problem. Also, we need to produce 1kg of hydrogen at $1 to make India an exporter of energy," he said, adding that India could become an energy exporter with these measures.

Advertisement