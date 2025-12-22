India shrugs off Trump's rice dumping claims as tariff talk heats up

Why should you care?

Trump wants more tariffs to protect US farmers, but here's the twist: the US only buys about 3% of India's total rice exports.

So, if duties go up, American shoppers and importers—not Indian farmers—are likely to feel it most.

Indian exporters aren't too worried either; they're already selling plenty in Gulf and African markets.

Still, these trade tensions could make future US-India deals a bit trickier.