India shrugs off Trump's rice dumping claims as tariff talk heats up
India has pushed back against Donald Trump's claims that it's "dumping" cheap rice in the US.
Officials say over 80% of Indian rice sent to America is actually premium basmati—think higher quality and price tag.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal also made it clear: there's no anti-dumping investigation from the US right now, even though duties on Indian rice remain steep.
Why should you care?
Trump wants more tariffs to protect US farmers, but here's the twist: the US only buys about 3% of India's total rice exports.
So, if duties go up, American shoppers and importers—not Indian farmers—are likely to feel it most.
Indian exporters aren't too worried either; they're already selling plenty in Gulf and African markets.
Still, these trade tensions could make future US-India deals a bit trickier.