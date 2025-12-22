Next Article
Karnataka hate speech bill faces pushback over free speech concerns
India
A Hindu group, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, is urging Karnataka's Governor not to sign off on the new Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Bill.
They argue it could threaten freedom of speech and religion, saying the bill's vague wording might be used to silence dissent or target certain groups unfairly.
Key worries: intent, fairness, and legal overlap
The Samiti points out that the bill could punish people for things they say—even if there was no harmful intent or violence.
They're also uneasy about shifting the burden of proof onto the accused, which isn't how Indian law usually works.
Plus, they warn that this bill might clash with existing laws and want clearer definitions and more judicial oversight to protect basic rights.