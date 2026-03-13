India signs 1st long-term LPG import deal with US

Deal reduces India's reliance on West Asia for LPG

This move helps India rely less on West Asia for LPG and keeps supply steady, even if global routes get risky.

The deal covers nearly 10% of our annual LPG imports and contributes to supply for India's roughly 331 million domestic LPG customers, especially as the government works to keep cylinder prices affordable despite rising global costs.

Plus, it reduces India's trade surplus with the US and boosts India's energy security with enough storage for three weeks.