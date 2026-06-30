India signs 28 migration pacts with 26 countries in Delhi
India just signed 28 migration agreements with 26 countries, making it easier for skilled professionals to work abroad.
Announced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Human Resource Mobility Forum in Delhi, these deals are all about creating safer, more reliable pathways for Indians looking for international jobs.
Talks are also on with other countries to expand this network.
S Jaishankar flags trafficking, cites emigrate
Jaishankar highlighted that tackling illegal migration and human trafficking needs teamwork across borders.
He pointed out that shady practices hurt both legal systems and vulnerable people, saying we must work together to address these issues.
He also mentioned India's eMigrate platform, which has helped more than five million people move safely, as an example of how tech can make migration smoother and fairer.