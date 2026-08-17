India signs ₹1,943cr lease for 2 MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones
India
India has signed a deal to lease two MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones from US-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI) for approximately ₹1,943 crore.
The agreement, sealed in New Delhi on Monday, is all about giving the Indian Navy a serious upgrade in how it keeps an eye on things at sea.
Drones to boost Indian Ocean surveillance
These MQ-9B drones come loaded with advanced sensors and gear, letting the Navy watch huge stretches of ocean for anything unusual.
According to the Defence Ministry, this move will really boost India's ability to track activity across the Indian Ocean and make naval operations much sharper.