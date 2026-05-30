India signs ₹6,000 cr BrahMos missile deal with Vietnam
India
India has signed a major defense deal to supply BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Vietnam, that was reported to be worth around 60 billion rupees (about $629 million).
Announced by Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, the deal was reported to include training and logistical support for Vietnam's teams.
Indonesia BrahMos talks in advanced stages
Talks with Indonesia for a similar BrahMos deal are already in advanced stages.
This push is part of India's bigger plan to boost defense exports and strengthen ties across Southeast Asia, especially as countries like Vietnam and the Philippines face tensions in the South China Sea.
The Philippines was actually the first country to buy BrahMos back in 2022.