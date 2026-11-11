India simplifies visa norms: main categories cut, 70% less paperwork
What's the story
The Indian government has revamped its visa system, reducing the main categories from 13 to nine and sub-categories from 49 to 23. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also simplified application forms by cutting fields by up to 70%. The new changes are intended to make the visa system "more compact, coherent and responsive to the requirements of foreign nationals visiting India," the MHA said.
Visa expansion
Major change: Tourist visa renamed to Visitor Visa
A major change is the renaming of the Tourist Visa to Visitor Visa. This new category allows for a wider range of activities such as business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats, and short-term cultural or educational courses.
The Visitor Visa has two sub-categories: V-1 and V-2. The V-1 visa is valid for 30 days with multiple entries for tourism and short-term business meetings or medical consultations, wellness retreats, short-duration medical treatment, and courses in Indian languages, music, art, among others.
Medical visas
Medical visa framework restructured
The V-2 is meant for longer visits and will be valid for one, five or 10 years, depending on eligibility. It covers activities permitted under V-1 along with mountaineering.
The MHA also restructured the Medical Visa framework. The M-1 visa covers conventional medical treatment, while the M-3 visa is for AYUSH treatments.
Both categories will be valid for one year with multiple entries. This provision is aimed at helping foreign patients who need multiple consultations or follow-ups during their treatment.
Visa reorganization
Consolidation of student visa category
Furthermore, the Student Visa category has been consolidated into two sub-categories: S-1 and S-2.
The S-1 visa covers school, graduate, and postgraduate education, while the S-2 category includes PhD scholars, research students, among other academic activities.
Foreign students admitted through the Study in India portal may get an e-S1 visa for up to five years or the duration of their course.
The visa will also allow multiple entries.
Business visas
Business visa category reorganized
Similarly, the Business Visa category has been reorganized into B-1 and B-2. The B-1 visa covers long-term business activities, while the B-2 visa covers short-term, contract-based activities.
A specific provision is also introduced for foreign subject-matter experts, engineers and technical personnel engaged by Indian companies.
They may be granted a Production Investment Business Visa under the B-2 category through the e-visa platform.
Visa update
Miscellaneous category includes people of Indian origin, Afghan nationals
The Miscellaneous category includes people of Indian origin and their spouses and children, dependents of foreign nationals holding long-duration visas, Afghan nationals seeking stay visas among others.
The revised system is expected to become operational by the end of this year, once the necessary technology upgrades are completed.
Currently, India processes e-visas through electronic travel authorization under 13 sub-categories for nationals from 172 countries.