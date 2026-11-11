India simplifies visa norms: main categories cut, 70% less paperwork 

A major change is the renaming of the Tourist Visa to Visitor Visa. This new category allows for a wider range of activities such as business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats, and short-term cultural or educational courses.

The Visitor Visa has two sub-categories: V-1 and V-2. The V-1 visa is valid for 30 days with multiple entries for tourism and short-term business meetings or medical consultations, wellness retreats, short-duration medical treatment, and courses in Indian languages, music, art, among others.