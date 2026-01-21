India skips formal trade talks at Davos, keeps focus on growth

Why does it matter?

This move comes just as India and the EU are close to finalizing a massive trade deal—one that could link markets of 2 billion people and cover a quarter of global GDP.

With most chapters already agreed upon, officials were aiming to conclude negotiations by late January.

The EU wants lower tariffs on things like cars and wine, while India's pushing for better access for its services and IT sector.

If it goes through, this deal could boost jobs, expand mobility for skilled professionals, and make supply chains more resilient—especially since talks with the US have stalled recently.