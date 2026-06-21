India rejects Zardari's comments on Muslim sites, calls them 'absurd'
What's the story
New Delhi has rejected the remarks of Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari on alleged threats to Muslim sites in India. The Indian Foreign Ministry called the comments "absurd" and a "deliberate political attack" driven by hatred. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India categorically rejects the unwarranted comments made by the President of Pakistan." He added that Zardari has no right to comment on India's internal matters.
Human rights
Pakistan should 1st fix its own human rights record
Jaiswal also highlighted the irony of Zardari's comments, considering Pakistan's own "abysmal" human rights record. He said, "These comments are particularly absurd given Pakistan's own abysmal record on human rights, which is a matter of global commentary." The Indian official noted that Pakistan has a long history of targeting and victimizing minorities across various faiths.
Minority victimization
Blasphemy-related violence against religious minorities continues unabated in Pakistan
Jaiswal also pointed out that non-governmental organizations and watchdogs in Pakistan have reported ongoing religion-based violence, especially against Hindus and the Ahmadiyya community. Blasphemy-related violence against religious minorities, fostered in part by government persecution and discriminatory laws, continues unabated in Pakistan, notes the HRW. Zardari's remarks were a response to alleged demolition threats to historic Masjid Ganj Shaheeda in Varanasi and other Muslim sites across India.
Domestic affairs
India reiterates stand on Pakistan's interference in domestic issues
The Indian government has reiterated its position that Pakistan should not interfere in India's domestic issues. New Delhi has repeatedly rejected Islamabad's comments on such matters, stating that it has no locus standi. Jaiswal concluded that Zardari's remarks appear to be politically "driven by Pakistan's national policies of bigotry and hatred."