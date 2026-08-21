India sought removal of almost 300,000 URLs March July 2026
India
Between March and July 2026, Indian authorities asked online platforms to take down almost 300,000 URLs linked to illegal activities.
Most requests, about 82%, came from state governments, while the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) flagged another 51,000 URLs tied to cybercrimes like scams and threats to critical infrastructure.
Platforms must act within 3 hours
The big jump in takedown requests comes after new IT rules that now require platforms to act within just 3 hours (down from 36 hours).
Most flagged content involved child sexual abuse, cross-border scams, or crimes against women and children.
With an estimated 600 million social media users in India posting at lightning speed, keeping up with harmful content has become a major challenge for officials.