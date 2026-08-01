India splits Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs into 2
India
Big changes for India's urban development: the government has split the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs into two departments to help cities run better and speed up big projects.
Now, there is a Department of Capital Development focusing on Delhi, and a Department of Urban Development handling the rest of India.
D Thara and Satendra Singh appointed
Leadership got a shake-up too: D Thara is heading up Delhi's department, while Satendra Singh is leading urban development everywhere else.
More new directors are expected soon, all set to tackle city challenges and push forward major infrastructure work.