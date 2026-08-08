India standardizes 27 Arunachal Pradesh place names to reinforce sovereignty
India just made it official: 27 spots in Arunachal Pradesh now have standardized names on the Survey of India map.
This move is all about reinforcing India's claim over the region, especially as China keeps trying to rename places there.
As New Delhi put it, Arunachal Pradesh "was, is, and will always remain an integral part of India."
Survey of India lists long ju
Some key locations include Long Ju (a flashpoint from the 1959 standoff with China), Maja village in Upper Subansiri, and high-altitude passes like Thag La and Dzo La.
Jairampur, a crucial logistics hub near Myanmar, and Ramnagar Jaswant Garh, which houses the memorial of Indian martyr Jaswant Singh Rawat on Tawang Road, are also included.
India says no matter what names China uses, its sovereignty here isn't up for debate.