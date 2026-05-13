India starts self-enumeration for census with apps in 16 languages India May 13, 2026

India's first census in 15 years kicks off with a self-enumeration phase from May 17 to 31, 2026.

For the first time, you can fill out your household details online or through mobile apps, available in 16 languages, including Gujarati.

The new census also adds questions about bottled water use, smartphone and internet access, and which cereal you eat most.