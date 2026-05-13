India starts self-enumeration for census with apps in 16 languages
India
India's first census in 15 years kicks off with a self-enumeration phase from May 17 to 31, 2026.
For the first time, you can fill out your household details online or through mobile apps, available in 16 languages, including Gujarati.
The new census also adds questions about bottled water use, smartphone and internet access, and which cereal you eat most.
Census retains in-person verification and confidentiality
More than 100,000 enumerators, supervisors, and other census officers will still visit homes across Gujarat to double-check information.
Your answers are legally required (yep!) but kept totally confidential under the Census Act.
Officials say this all-digital approach should make data more accurate, and it matters because this information shapes government policies for years to come.