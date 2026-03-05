India: State offers ₹25,000 for families with 3rd child
India
Andhra Pradesh is rolling out a draft policy to boost its falling birth rate.
If a family has a third child, they'll get ₹25,000 from the government.
The idea takes cues from Japan's population struggles and aims to prepare the State for an aging society by 2047.
There's also a monthly stipend and free education on offer
Alongside the cash, there's a "Poshana - Shiksha - Suraksha" package: ₹1,000 per month for five years plus free schooling up to age 18 for that third child.
With most families now having just one kid, the government hopes this will keep the workforce strong and help the economy grow.
The policy launches April 2026 but is open right now for public feedback—so people can help shape how it works.