India steps up as a global game-changer at Davos 2026

Why does it matter?

India showed up big at Davos this year—with its largest-ever team of ministers and CEOs—signaling major confidence on the world stage.

The country is engaging with tech firms such as Hitachi, signing agreements with partners such as the UK Oman and New Zealand, and leading in digital infrastructure that empowers millions of entrepreneurs.

With projected growth rates topping 6.5%, India is shaping how the world does business—and making itself hard to ignore.