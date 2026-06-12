India successfully tests multi-layered ballistic missile defense system June 10-11

DRDO test-fires NASM-MR missile 1st time

The DRDO didn't stop there. It also test-fired its Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR) for the first time.

This means India can now target enemy ships from farther away, making its navy much stronger at sea.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh gave a shout-out to everyone involved, saying these quick back-to-back successes will make India safer from both aerial and maritime threats.