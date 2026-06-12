India successfully tests multi-layered ballistic missile defense system June 10-11
India
India's defense game just got a big boost.
On June 10 and 11, the country successfully tested its multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) system: basically, it shot down pretend enemy missiles, showing it's ready to handle even long-range threats.
DRDO test-fires NASM-MR missile 1st time
The DRDO didn't stop there. It also test-fired its Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR) for the first time.
This means India can now target enemy ships from farther away, making its navy much stronger at sea.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh gave a shout-out to everyone involved, saying these quick back-to-back successes will make India safer from both aerial and maritime threats.