India summons Iran deputy after missile strike on UAE tankers
India
India called in Iran's deputy ambassador after a missile strike hit two United Arab Emirates (UAE) tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, leaving one Indian crew member dead and eight others hurt (six of them also Indian).
The attack happened in Omani waters, which is a major route for global shipping, and has sparked serious concern for the safety of Indians working abroad.
UAE says Iran used cruise missiles
The UAE said Iran used cruise missiles in the strike, raising tensions across the region.
With four crew members critically injured and Indian citizens caught up in the violence, India responded quickly on the diplomatic front.
The incident highlights how fragile security is around key trade routes like Hormuz: why countries are watching closely.