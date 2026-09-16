India summons Pakistan Charge d'Affaires after naval collision, citing breach
India has officially summoned Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi after a recent collision between their naval ships in international waters.
The Indian government called the incident "unacceptable and unprofessional," pointing out that it broke a 1991 agreement on military movement alerts.
Thankfully, no serious damage was reported.
India protests, urges Pakistan protocol adherence
India has demanded that Pakistan stick to existing military protocols to avoid future run-ins like this.
A formal protest was lodged, with Indian officials urging the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires to convey to the concerned Pakistani authorities the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides, mainly to prevent any repeat of such incidents.