India summons Pakistan's top diplomat over Arabian Sea ship bump
India
India has summoned Pakistan's top diplomat in New Delhi after a Pakistan Navy ship bumped into an Indian warship during routine patrol in the Arabian Sea on September 15.
India's Ministry of External Affairs called the move "unacceptable and unprofessional," making it clear they are not happy about how things went down.
India Pakistan 3 nautical mile breach
This collision broke a 1991 agreement that says Indian and Pakistani naval ships must stay at least three nautical miles apart to avoid these kinds of accidents.
India is urging both sides to stick to the rules and has asked for steps to make sure this does not happen again.