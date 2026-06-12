India summons US diplomat in Delhi after attacks near Oman
India
India has summoned the top US diplomat in Delhi for a second time in recent days after attacks on ships near Oman put Indian crew members in danger.
The latest incident involved a vessel carrying 20 Indians, and India's foreign ministry made it clear they are worried about the safety of their people at sea.
Settebello attack kills 3 Indian seafarers
Earlier, an attack on the tanker Settebello left three Indian crew members dead, prompting concern for its citizens working on commercial ships.
With these back-to-back incidents, New Delhi is concerned about the safety of Indian seafarers.