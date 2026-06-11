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Home / News / India News / India summons US envoy after ship carrying Indian sailors attacked 
India summons US envoy after ship carrying Indian sailors attacked 
Three Indian sailors are missing

India summons US envoy after ship carrying Indian sailors attacked 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 11, 2026
09:55 am
What's the story

India has summoned a senior United States diplomat after a Palau-flagged vessel, the Settebello, was attacked off Oman's coast on Tuesday evening. The ship was carrying 24 Indian sailors and three of them are still missing. After the envoy was summoned, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out a "precision" strike on the Settebello while it was transporting Iranian oil through the Gulf of Oman. It claimed the crew failed to comply with instructions from US forces.

Diplomatic response

Ministry condemned violence, demanded end to attacks

The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Jason Meeks, the US Embassy's deputy chief of mission in New Delhi, to register a protest against the attack. The ministry condemned the violence and demanded an end to attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region. "Our embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation," it said.

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Visuals of Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello

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International condemnation

UN shipping agency condemned attack, called it 'unacceptable'

The ship, a chemical/oil products tanker, reported an engine room fire 20 nautical miles (37 kilometers) northeast of Oman's port of Sohar, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency. The United Nations's shipping agency, the International Maritime Organization, condemned the attack. Its secretary-general, Arsenio Dominguez, called such acts "simply unacceptable."

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Diplomatic appeal

US imposed blockade on Iranian ports

India has called for immediate de-escalation of tensions and a diplomatic solution to restore peace in the region. "The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end," the MEA said. The US had imposed a blockade on Iranian ports after Tehran restricted vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Since February, at least two other Indian-flagged vessels have been attacked amid the US-Israel war on Iran.

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