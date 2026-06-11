Three Indian sailors are missing

India summons US envoy after ship carrying Indian sailors attacked

By Chanshimla Varah 09:55 am Jun 11, 202609:55 am

What's the story

India has summoned a senior United States diplomat after a Palau-flagged vessel, the Settebello, was attacked off Oman's coast on Tuesday evening. The ship was carrying 24 Indian sailors and three of them are still missing. After the envoy was summoned, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out a "precision" strike on the Settebello while it was transporting Iranian oil through the Gulf of Oman. It claimed the crew failed to comply with instructions from US forces.