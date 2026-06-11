India summons US envoy after ship carrying Indian sailors attacked
What's the story
India has summoned a senior United States diplomat after a Palau-flagged vessel, the Settebello, was attacked off Oman's coast on Tuesday evening. The ship was carrying 24 Indian sailors and three of them are still missing. After the envoy was summoned, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out a "precision" strike on the Settebello while it was transporting Iranian oil through the Gulf of Oman. It claimed the crew failed to comply with instructions from US forces.
Diplomatic response
Ministry condemned violence, demanded end to attacks
The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Jason Meeks, the US Embassy's deputy chief of mission in New Delhi, to register a protest against the attack. The ministry condemned the violence and demanded an end to attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region. "Our embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation," it said.
Twitter Post
Visuals of Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello
#WATCH | Visuals of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello, which was attacked off the coast of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz, on June 10.— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2026
The commercial vessel had 24 Indian crew members onboard. While 21 Indians have been rescued, 3 remain missing.
(Video Source:… pic.twitter.com/qIxaBJiCXU
International condemnation
UN shipping agency condemned attack, called it 'unacceptable'
The ship, a chemical/oil products tanker, reported an engine room fire 20 nautical miles (37 kilometers) northeast of Oman's port of Sohar, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency. The United Nations's shipping agency, the International Maritime Organization, condemned the attack. Its secretary-general, Arsenio Dominguez, called such acts "simply unacceptable."
Diplomatic appeal
US imposed blockade on Iranian ports
India has called for immediate de-escalation of tensions and a diplomatic solution to restore peace in the region. "The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end," the MEA said. The US had imposed a blockade on Iranian ports after Tehran restricted vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Since February, at least two other Indian-flagged vessels have been attacked amid the US-Israel war on Iran.