India supplies e-buses to neighbors and Global South as diplomacy
India is rolling out electric busses (e-busses) to help connect with its neighbors and countries in the Global South.
Bhutan is getting 45 e-busses through an Indian-backed program, CESL floated a tender in July 2025 for 20 e-busses and 10 chargers for Nepal, and Mauritius received 100 e-busses through a government deal.
It's a smart way for India to share green tech while making friends.
CESL floats tenders for 6,200+ e-buses
These moves fit right into India's "neighborhood first" policy and show off its spot as the world's third-largest e-bus market this year.
The strategy also helps local industries grow and pushes back against China's dominance in the global market.
With CESL floating tenders for more than 6,200 e-buses, Indian companies like EKA Mobility are looking abroad, proving that sustainable transport can be a powerful tool in diplomacy.