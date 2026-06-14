India supplies e-buses to neighbors and Global South as diplomacy

CESL floats tenders for 6,200+ e-buses

These moves fit right into India's "neighborhood first" policy and show off its spot as the world's third-largest e-bus market this year.

The strategy also helps local industries grow and pushes back against China's dominance in the global market.

With CESL floating tenders for more than 6,200 e-buses, Indian companies like EKA Mobility are looking abroad, proving that sustainable transport can be a powerful tool in diplomacy.