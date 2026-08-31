India suspends 1960 Indus Waters Treaty amid Pakistan drone allegations
India
India has put the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan on hold.
Pakistan-based handlers are reportedly using drones to move weapons and encrypted digital platforms to communicate with operatives, while local recruits without established security profiles are allegedly being deployed, all while trying to keep its involvement under wraps.
India demands Pakistan end terrorism support
On August 31, 2026, India also dismissed a recent international court ruling about the treaty, calling it "illegally constituted."
The government made it clear that any future cooperation depends on Pakistan stopping its support for terrorism.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi summed up: "blood and water will not flow together."