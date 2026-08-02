India suspends Indus Waters Treaty after Jammu and Kashmir attack

India placed the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in abeyance on April 23, 2025, after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir left 26 people dead.

The treaty, which began in 1960, let Pakistan use most of the river basin's water.

India's envoy, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said the move was about lost trust: Pakistan's backing of cross-border terrorism had eroded the goodwill that once kept this agreement afloat.