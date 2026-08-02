India suspends Indus Waters Treaty after Jammu and Kashmir attack
India placed the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in abeyance on April 23, 2025, after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir left 26 people dead.
The treaty, which began in 1960, let Pakistan use most of the river basin's water.
India's envoy, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said the move was about lost trust: Pakistan's backing of cross-border terrorism had eroded the goodwill that once kept this agreement afloat.
India demands Pakistan dismantle terror infrastructure
Kwatra pointed to decades of tension: wars between the two countries, repeated terror attacks, and Pakistan blocking Indian hydropower projects.
He quoted PM Modi's words, "Terror and talks cannot go together," stressing that cooperation can only happen if Pakistan dismantles its terror infrastructure.
India also dismissed claims that it caused water shortages for Pakistan, saying mismanagement was to blame.