India takes charge of international maritime force for 1st time
Big news for India on the global stage: the Indian Navy is now leading Combined Task Force 154, part of a 46-nation team working together to keep the seas safer.
This is the first time India has taken charge of an international maritime force, showing just how much its role in protecting the Indian Ocean is growing.
Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti was there for the official handover.
India's role in protecting key shipping routes
CTF 154's job is all about boosting safety at sea—think tracking ships, enforcing laws, and stopping piracy or terrorism.
The whole Combined Maritime Forces group is based in Bahrain and led by the US, with five different teams covering different regions.
India joined as a partner in 2022, and now taking command shows it's serious about working with other countries to protect key shipping routes that are super important for its economy.