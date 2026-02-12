India takes charge of international maritime force for 1st time

India's role in protecting key shipping routes

CTF 154's job is all about boosting safety at sea—think tracking ships, enforcing laws, and stopping piracy or terrorism.

The whole Combined Maritime Forces group is based in Bahrain and led by the US, with five different teams covering different regions.

India joined as a partner in 2022, and now taking command shows it's serious about working with other countries to protect key shipping routes that are super important for its economy.