India takes over chair of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium

India is back at the helm of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) after a 16-year gap, with Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi stepping in as Chair. The handover from Thailand's Admiral Pairote Fuengchan happened on February 20 in Visakhapatnam, and India will lead the forum for two years, a role it originally created in 2008.

IONS brings together navies from across the Indian Ocean IONS brings together navies from across the Indian Ocean to tackle issues like piracy, maritime security, and disaster relief—basically keeping the seas safer for everyone.

With Admiral Tripathi leading, India is set to play a bigger part in making sure things run smoothly in this crucial region.

Tripathi's leadership and India's role Admiral Tripathi has been heading India's Navy and is part of an Indian Navy that is recognized as a key security partner in the Indo-Pacific.

As Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti put it, India "was prepared to shoulder greater responsibility in promoting peace, stability and maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region."