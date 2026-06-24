India targets 100GW pumped storage by 2035-36, now over 56,000MW

China's Yarlung Zangbo project 60,000MW

China still dominates globally, having begun construction in 2025 on its massive Yarlung Zangbo project with a whopping 60,000 MW, which would generate roughly three times more electricity than the famous Three Gorges Dam.

To keep up and protect local water resources, India is fast-tracking its own Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh (11,000 MW), aiming to manage water flow and reduce flood risks near the border.