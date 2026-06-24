India targets 100GW pumped storage by 2035-36, now over 56,000MW
India has set its sights on reaching 100 gigawatts (GW) of pumped storage hydropower by 2035-36, according to a new global report.
The country added over 4,200 megawatts (MW) last year, bringing its total capacity to more than 56,000 MW, making India a major player in Central and South Asia's renewable energy scene.
China's Yarlung Zangbo project 60,000MW
China still dominates globally, having begun construction in 2025 on its massive Yarlung Zangbo project with a whopping 60,000 MW, which would generate roughly three times more electricity than the famous Three Gorges Dam.
To keep up and protect local water resources, India is fast-tracking its own Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh (11,000 MW), aiming to manage water flow and reduce flood risks near the border.
Global pumped storage 200GW, ASEAN grid
Worldwide pumped storage hit over 200 GW last year.
In Southeast Asia, countries like Laos and Malaysia are teaming up through projects like the ASEAN Power Grid (with help from groups like the World Bank) to make regional energy systems stronger and greener.