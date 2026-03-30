India teams with Embraer and HAL amid 1,700 delivery delays
India's aviation dreams are hitting turbulence: about 1,700 new aircraft deliveries might be delayed by up to 15 years thanks to global supply chain issues.
To speed things up, the government is teaming with Embraer and HAL to build planes locally.
Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu called it a major bottleneck, but said homegrown solutions are on the way.
India needs 30,000 new pilots
With air travel booming, India will need around 30,000 new pilots soon.
The government is pushing for more aircraft imports and local manufacturing under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Plans include upgrading runways like Bhavnagar's and building 50 new airports in five years—aiming for over 350 airports by 2047.
Naidu credited PM Modi for doubling airport numbers since 2014 and even opened a new Udan Yatri Cafe at Rajkot Airport as part of these efforts.