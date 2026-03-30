India teams with Embraer and HAL amid 1,700 delivery delays

India needs 30,000 new pilots

With air travel booming, India will need around 30,000 new pilots soon.

The government is pushing for more aircraft imports and local manufacturing under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Plans include upgrading runways like Bhavnagar's and building 50 new airports in five years—aiming for over 350 airports by 2047.

Naidu credited PM Modi for doubling airport numbers since 2014 and even opened a new Udan Yatri Cafe at Rajkot Airport as part of these efforts.