India tech and software jobs drop 18%, therapy roles rise
India
India's job scene is changing fast: tech and software jobs have dropped by 18% in just three months, as more and more companies move to restructure around AI use.
Meanwhile, therapy-related roles are up by the same percentage, showing a growing demand for mental health support.
India job market sees mixed trends
It's not just software; other tech areas like IT infrastructure, data, and analytics also saw double-digit declines.
On the brighter side, food prep jobs are rising too.
Even with a small dip in job postings last month, overall listings are still higher than last year and way above pre-pandemic levels.
Global tech layoffs are part of this trend, but India's economy seems to be holding steady for now.